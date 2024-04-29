Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Declines By 17.9%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,633,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 6,862,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,817.4 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

