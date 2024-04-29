Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 30.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 759,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $918.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $955.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.34. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $263,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ASML by 32.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.