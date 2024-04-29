Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Expands By 16.1%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -399.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $6,913,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

