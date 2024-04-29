Short Interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Rises By 14.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Altimmune Stock Up 0.8 %

Altimmune stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

