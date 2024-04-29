Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Decreases By 26.9%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AERWINS Technologies Price Performance
AERWINS Technologies stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,822. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
AERWINS Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AERWINS Technologies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.