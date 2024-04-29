Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Decreases By 26.9%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AERWINS Technologies stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,822. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

