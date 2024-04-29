Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seplat Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

LON SEPL opened at GBX 161.65 ($2.00) on Monday. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.16. The stock has a market cap of £951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,518.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

About Seplat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.