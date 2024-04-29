Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
LON SEPL opened at GBX 161.65 ($2.00) on Monday. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.16. The stock has a market cap of £951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,518.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48.
About Seplat Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.