Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

