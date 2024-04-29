Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

