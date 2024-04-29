Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 511.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.57 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

