Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,295 shares of company stock worth $3,707,595. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

