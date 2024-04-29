Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 36.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.