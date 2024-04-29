Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $269.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

