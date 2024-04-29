Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

