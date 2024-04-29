Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.