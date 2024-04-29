Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.