Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.