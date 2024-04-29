Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $213,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $8,264,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.3 %

BBIO opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

