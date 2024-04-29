Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,397.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 99,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.