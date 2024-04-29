Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.