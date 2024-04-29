Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 180,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 903.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 230,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 207,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 794,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

ASRT opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 218.28%. On average, analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

