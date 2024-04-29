Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 440 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

