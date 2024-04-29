Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

