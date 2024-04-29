Saitama (SAITAMA) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $646,311.82 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,534.66 or 1.00245535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00103222 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,781,732 coins and its circulating supply is 42,723,580,064 coins. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

