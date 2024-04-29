Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Equifax worth $73,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,240,000 after buying an additional 403,208 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 289,875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,372,000 after acquiring an additional 246,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,419,000 after acquiring an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $223.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.33.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.