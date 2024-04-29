Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Americold Realty Trust worth $74,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 552,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,005 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 383,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of COLD opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

