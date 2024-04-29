Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,564 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $53,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,118,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

