Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,860 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $59,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,691,000 after purchasing an additional 185,219 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

