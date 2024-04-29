Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,409 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $56,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 8,351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in RTX by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in RTX by 28.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $799,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

