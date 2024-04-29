Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,853 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $54,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

