Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 124,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $60,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $245,342,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,027,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,276,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth approximately $17,101,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 306.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 959,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.
AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
