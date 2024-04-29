Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $51,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

