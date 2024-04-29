Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,408 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Skyworks Solutions worth $60,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

