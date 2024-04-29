Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $61,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

TRGP opened at $116.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

