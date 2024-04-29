Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of EastGroup Properties worth $63,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $5,223,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $155.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average of $175.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

