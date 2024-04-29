Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 695,537 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of JD.com worth $57,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 89.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 11.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 623,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $30.34 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

