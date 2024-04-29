Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Weyerhaeuser worth $68,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.