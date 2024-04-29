RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $62,612.59 or 0.99724592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $174.91 million and approximately $431,887.37 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,785.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.00730096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00132743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00198446 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00103117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.56731602 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 62,714.52096611 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $462,495.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

