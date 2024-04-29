Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $159.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $143.38 and last traded at $139.36, with a volume of 339169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.59.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.87.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

