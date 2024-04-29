Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $47.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 118,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,447. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

