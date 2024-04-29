Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $200.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,049. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.49. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

