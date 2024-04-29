Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.