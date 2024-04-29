RiverFront Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.36 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

