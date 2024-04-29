RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,793.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

