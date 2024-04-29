RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MLPX opened at $49.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.