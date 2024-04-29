Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY24 guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

NYSE RVTY opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

