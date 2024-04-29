Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.91.

RVTY opened at $101.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

