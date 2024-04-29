Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 956 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $832,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 4.9 %

KLA stock opened at $706.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a one year low of $369.00 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.41 and its 200 day moving average is $601.50.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.