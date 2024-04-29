Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 814 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $3,313,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

