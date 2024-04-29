Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 571,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 191,925 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.