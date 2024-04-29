Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $47.98 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $47,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 213,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 102.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $213.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.21.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

