Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,642,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.86 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

